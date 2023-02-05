India: Former cricketer Vinod Kambli booked for assaulting wife

The incident happened at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion International Airport, when the couple had an argument about the ticket cost for the infant
A case has been registered against former Indian cricketer Vinod Kambli for allegedly abusing and assaulting his wife at the flat the couple share in suburban Bandra, Mumbai, police said.
The case was registered based on a complaint from Kambli's wife Andrea, who alleged that Kambli, in an inebriated state, threw the handle of a cooking pan at her, due to which she suffered a head injury, a Bandra police station official said.
The incident occurred between 1pm and 1:30pm on Friday, the police official stated.
Before coming to the police, Kambli's wife got herself treated at Bhabha Hospital, he added.
The case was registered under Sections 324 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), based on the statement of Kambli's wife.
Investigations are on but no arrest has yet been made, police added.
