India: Former cricketer injured in road accident, wife dies

The fatal crash took place when the couple was on their way from their son's house in Pune

Photo: ANI

By ANI Published: Wed 19 Apr 2023, 11:12 AM

Former Ranji Cricketer and coach Praveen Hingnikar suffered injuries while his wife died on the spot in a road accident in Mehkar taluka near the Samruddhi Expressway in Buldhana district of Maharashtra on Tuesday.

The injured Hingnikar has been admitted to a private hospital in Mehkar for treatment.

The accident took place on Tuesday afternoon when the couple was on their way from Pune to Nagpur after visiting their son's house in Pune when their car rammed into a truck parked on the roadside.

