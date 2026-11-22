India's food safety regulator will take Bisleri International, maker of the country's best-known bottled water brand, to court after a sample of its packaged drinking water was found to be unsafe, the regulator said on Sunday.

The sample, collected from Bisleri's premises, did not meet prescribed limits on bromate, a chemical formed as a by-product of certain disinfection processes, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India said in a social media post.

After Bisleri appealed against an initial finding, a separate laboratory also found the sample unsafe after detecting polynuclear aromatic hydrocarbons, or PAHs, the regulator said.

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Bisleri did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours. Bisleri competes with PepsiCo's Aquafina and Coca-Cola's Kinley in India's packaged drinking water market, valued at $3.6 billion in 2025, according to Persistence Market Research.

India's food regulator has stepped up enforcement against major brands this year, including legal action against Nestle over a baby food sample it found substandard in September.