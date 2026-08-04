India's food regulator bars Dabur from selling products with misleading '100%' claims

India's food safety regulator on Monday issued an order to ​Dabur India, prohibiting the sale ‌of food products with misleading "100%" claims.

The Food Safety and ​Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in ​a social media post said ⁠products sold on Dabur's website ​claimed some of its products were "100% ​Natural", "100% Pure" and "100% Organic", which were ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers.

The ​prohibition order covered products including ​honey, apple cider vinegar, coconut oil, cow ghee, ‌coconut ⁠water and coconut milk.

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It also said some products displayed the 'Jaivik Bharat' logo, a certification introduced by ​the FSSAI ​identifying ⁠organic food, without valid FSSAI endorsement.

The use of the 100% claims are in contravention of the FSS (Advertising & Claims) Regulations, 2018, as they are ambiguous, unverifiable and likely to mislead consumers, they said.

Dabur Himalayan Organic Apple Cider Vinegar and Dabur Organic Honey were found displaying the Jaivik Bharat Logo without valid FSSAI organic endorsement, in contravention of the FSS (Organic Foods) Regulations, 2017.

Despite an earlier ​notice directing discontinuation of misleading "100%" ​claims, ⁠Dabur did not take corrective action, the regulator said.

FSSAI directed Dabur India Limited to immediately prohibit the sale of the food products identified in the notice and all other food products carrying misleading "100%" claims, and to submit an Action Taken Report (ATR) within 15 days.

The multinational consumer goods company, founded in Kolkata in 1884 and currently headquartered in Ghaziabad, manufactures Ayurvedic products and fast-moving consumer goods.