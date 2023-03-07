India flights: 4 gold bars found hidden on plane from Gulf country

Customs officials in New Delhi found them after they searched the aircraft following a tip

By Web Desk Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023, 2:46 PM

Four gold bars were found hidden on a plane from a Gulf country to India.

Delhi Customs shared a video on social media, showing a customs official searching under a sink in an aircraft bathroom. Based on a tip they received, customs searched the plane and found the gold bars.

In the video, the official is seen pulling out the bars.

On the basis of inputs received, AirCustoms@IGIA rummaged an Dubai returned aircraft on completion of its domestic trips & recovered 4 Gold Bars hidden under the sink in aircraft's washroom (1/2) pic.twitter.com/StKVSgaYVf — Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) March 5, 2023

Last month, a woman was caught with oval shaped objects containing gold which were concealed inside her body. Authorities confiscated them after they were ejected willingly.

