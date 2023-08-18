UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

India: Flight receives bomb threat call at Delhi airport, passengers de-boarded

After the call came in, the aircraft was kept in isolation for proper inspection by security agencies

By ANI

Published: Fri 18 Aug 2023, 1:01 PM

A bomb threat call was received by a call centre for a Delhi-Pune flight, which was scheduled to take off from Delhi airport this morning.

The flight was scheduled to depart at 8.30am. After the call came in, the aircraft was kept in isolation for proper inspection by security agencies.

No suspicious item was found on board, an official said.

"UK-971 Delhi to Pune flight received bomb threat at GMR call center in Gurugram," a security agency official told ANI.

There were more than 100 passengers in the aircraft and all the passengers' luggage were de-boarded. The passengers are currently in the terminal building and they were served refreshments, the official said.

As per the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the plane cannot be scheduled until the security agencies give clearance and go ahead with the flight. The flight will leave for the destination (Pune) as soon as the final clearance is received from the security agencies.

ALSO READ:


More news from World
The Music of Silence

world

The Music of Silence

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory

world