India: Flight attendant commits suicide over job irregularity

The hospital authorities informed the police after which they reached the spot and started the preliminary inquiry

By ANI Published: Sun 22 Jan 2023, 11:51 AM

A 27-year-old flight attendant allegedly committed suicide on Saturday by jumping off the fourth floor of a building in Kolkata after suffering from mental illness for a long time due to "lack of regular work," police said.

"She fell on the road in front of the building and sustained major injuries after which she was rushed to the SSKM Medical College and Hospital, where she died during the treatment," police said.

The deceased, identified as Debopriya Biswas, was a resident of the Metropolitan Co-Operative Housing Society under the Pragati Maidan police station area in Kolkata, they said.

The hospital authorities informed the police after which they reached the spot and started the preliminary inquiry.

"During the inquiry, it was known from the victim's family that she was suffering from depression and mental problems for a long time due to lack of regular work for the last two years," police said.

A case of unnatural death has been registered at Kolkata's Pragati Maidan police station, they said.

ALSO READ: