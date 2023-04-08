India: Five-year-old girl mauled to death by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh

A pack of dogs attacked the child when she went to buy snacks from a shop

By PTI Published: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 5:07 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Apr 2023, 5:08 PM

A five-and-a-half-year-old girl was mauled to death by stray dogs in Chhattisgarh’s Koriya district, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at Talwapara village adjoining Baikunthpur town on Friday when Sukanti Majhi, the girl, had gone to a shop to buy snacks, a police official said.

After she was attacked by dogs, she was taken to the district hospital where doctors declared her brought dead, he said.

The girl’s father Ajay Majhi works at a brick kiln in the village.

Dr Abhishek Gadwal of the district hospital Baikunthpur said the autopsy showed that bites by dogs or canine animals caused the death.