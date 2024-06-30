India first country to prepare entire fauna checklist, says Environment Minister

Buckingham Palace said she was expected to make a full and swift recovery
India has become the first country in the world to prepare a checklist of its entire fauna, covering 104,561 species, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Saturday.
He was speaking at the Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024 organised by the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI).
He also launched the Fauna of India Checklist Portal on the occasion of the 109th Foundation Day of the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) in Kolkata.
The minister said the silver lining is that India is a global champion in biodiversity conservation, adding that our tradition, ethos and values respect nature and promote biodiversity conservation.
"India has become the first country in the world to prepare a checklist of its entire fauna, covering 104,561 species, positioning itself as a global leader in biodiversity documentation," Yadav said.
The Fauna of India Checklist Portal is the first comprehensive document on the faunal species reported from India, he noted.
"The faunal checklist will be an invaluable reference for taxonomists, researchers, academicians, conservation managers, and policymakers. It comprises 121 checklists of all known taxa covering 36 phyla. Endemic, threatened and scheduled species have also been included in the list," he added.
Stressing the concept of a recycling economy, Yadav said: "Whatever we take from nature, efforts should be made to return back the same in pristine, pure form".
He also highlighted the government's initiatives like the International Big Cat Alliance to preserve biodiversity and species and said that the relocation of cheetahs to India as a successful project is one such example.
Inaugurating the Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024 organised by ZSI, Yadav congratulated ZSI for completing 109 glorious years dedicated to the service of our faunal biodiversity.
The Animal Taxonomy Summit-2024 is the second summit being organised by ZSI.
During the summit, deliberations will be held under three broad themes, 1) Taxonomy, Systematics and Evolution, 2) Ecology and Animal Behaviour; 3) Biodiversity and Conservation. Altogether 350 delegates from four countries, including those from the Natural History Museum, London, would participate in the summit.
The three-day summit will witness 21 plenary/ lead lectures by eminent speakers/ experts from India as well as abroad and 142 oral/poster presentations.
The summit will conclude on July 3. The recommendations will be conveyed to the Government of India for biodiversity conservation.
Yadav also released an iconic publication of ZSI, 'Animal Discoveries- 2023' comprising 641 new animal species and new records from India and 'Plant Discoveries- 2023' of Botanical Survey of India (BSI) comprising 339 new plant species and new records from the country published by scientists, faculties and researchers from India.
Other important publications 'Fauna of India-109 barcodes', 'Catalogue of Hoverflies', 'Catalogue of Muscidae' and 'Flora of India Series' were also released by the Union minister. The first-ever 'Barcode Atlas of Indian Fishes'- a joint publication by the ICAR-NBFGR, Lucknow & ZSI, Kolkata and 'ROAR - Celebrating 50 years of Project Tiger' a book written by Shiladitya Chaudhury & Ketan Sengupta were also released on the occasion.
