India finds lapses at cough syrup maker linked to child deaths in Cameroon

The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
India has found violations related to manufacturing and laboratory practices at drugmaker Riemann Labs, whose cough syrup was linked to child deaths in Cameroon, a government health official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Indian authorities have stepped up scrutiny of drugmakers after some cough syrups made in the country were linked to the deaths of dozens of children overseas.
Riemann Labs did not respond to Reuters' requests seeking comment.
Rajesh Bhatia, one of the three directors at Riemann Labs, has told Reuters previously he was not aware of the matter.
Riemann Labs is the fourth Indian cough syrup maker to stop production after regulators found lapses.
ALSO READ:
The foreign ministry cites security concerns following backlash over protests involving burnings and desecrations of holy Quran in Denmark and Sweden
Macron warns that attacks on France and its interests would not be tolerated and anyone who attacks French citizens will see an immediate response
Algeria unilaterally cut ties with Morocco in 2021 and halted the flow of a gas pipeline to Spain via Morocco
The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said
The French government called for a return to constitutional order
Prosecutors confirmed the arrest on charges of money laundering and illicit enrichment
Noushad from Kerala says he left home after wife and her friends assaulted him following a quarrel at home
One person arrested in connection with the rape and murder of the child of migrant workers from Bihar