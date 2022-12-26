India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for routine check-up

The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday. The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital at around 12pm, official sources said.
Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.
On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.
She observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu ought to be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.
ALSO READ:
The 69-year-old suspect has been arrested at the scene
Even in a world gripped by negative climate change, the natural world continues to inspire scientific discovery in unexpected ways
'I have said many times: the intensification of hostilities leads to unjustified losses,' he told reporters
Ukranian President's visit to Washington comes with his country under relentless attack and international aid essential to its ability to fight on
The couple seemed content to be part of the royal family if only House of Windsor had been willing to embrace change
The restriction comes less than three months after female students were allowed to sit college entrance exams
Former UK foreign minister Robin Cook described dish as a crucial part of British culture
The visit, his first trip outside the country since the war started, will also underscore the trust between the two countries