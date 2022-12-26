India: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted to AIIMS Delhi for routine check-up

The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital at around 12pm local time, official sources said

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi on Monday. The 63-year-old minister was admitted to a private ward of the hospital at around 12pm, official sources said.

Sources also added she was admitted to AIIMS Delhi for a routine check-up.

On Saturday, Nirmala Sitharaman attended the 35th annual convocation of The Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University in Chennai.

She observed that medical education in Tamil Nadu ought to be taught in Tamil language as there was a definite need towards strengthening it.

