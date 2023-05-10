India: Female doctor stabbed to death by school teacher during medical examination

Foreign ministers of Pakistan and Afghanistan emphasise the need for enhanced coordination to deepen bilateral cooperation
A woman doctor on duty at a government hospital in Kerala's Kollam district was stabbed to death on Wednesday by a school teacher, who was brought to the facility by police for a medical examination.
The doctor succumbed to stab injuries at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where she was admitted this morning.
According to police, the incident took place at 4.30 am today when the S Sandeep (42) stabbed house surgeon, Vandana Das (23), out of the blue when she was dressing his wounds.
Sandeep, who is a school teacher, was taken into police custody from his house on Tuesday night after a brawl with his neighbours. He was brought to the government hospital by Police for a mandatory medical exam when he turned violent.
Having grabbed scissors from the dressing room, Sandeep, who was reportedly under treatment in a rehab facility, stabbed Vandana six times causing injuries to her abdomen and back.
He also attacked others and vandalised the hospital. A home guard and a sub-inspector sustained stab injuries as well, police said.
The stab wounds were so deep that Vandana Das sustained an injury to her lungs, according to doctors at the private hospital where she was brought immediately after the incident.
Indian Medical Association(IMA) and Kerala Government Medical Officer's Association (KGMOA) said they will boycott non-essential duties on Wednesday as a mark of protest.
Meanwhile, Kerala High Court will hold a special sitting on this incident. While announcing the decision, a division bench comprising Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Kauser Edappagath expressed shock at this incident.
