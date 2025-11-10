  • search in Khaleej Times
  • Published: Mon Nov 10, 2025, 6:04 PM

Delhi: 8 dead, several injured after explosion near Red Fort; high alert declared

By:Laraib Anwer
  • 7:10 PM

    Possible connection?

  • 7:00 PM

    Forensic team arrives

  • 6:50 PM

    Amit Shah monitoring situation

  • 6:43 PM

    Former Delhi CM speaks out

  • 6:35 PM

    Jama Masjid closed

  • 6:30 PM

    Residents describe terrifying scene

  • 6:20 PM

    High alert in UP, Mumbai

  • 6:15 PM

    High alert declared in Delhi

  • 6:08 PM

    Casualties reported

  • 6:04 PM

    Cars on fire

  • 6:00 PM

    Police, firefighters on scene

  • 5:55 PM

    Blast reported