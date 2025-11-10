Delhi: 8 dead, several injured after explosion near Red Fort; high alert declared

#WATCH | Delhi: Forensic team arrives at the spot after the blast near Gate no 1 of the Red Fort Metro station in Delhi— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle,â¦ pic.twitter.com/rQeXcLYQ69
#WATCH | A call was received regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell hasâ¦ pic.twitter.com/F7jbepnb4F— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2025