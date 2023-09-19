India expels senior Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat move amid rising tensions over separatist's murder

Conflicting death tolls have been reported, with officials in the east of the divided country giving different estimates, and one saying at least 3,840 dead
India said on Tuesday it had expelled a Canadian diplomat with five days' notice to leave the country, just hours after Ottawa expelled the South Asian nation's top intelligence agent and accused it of a role in the death of a Sikh separatist leader.
The development was the latest in an escalating row between the two nations, with Canada saying on Monday it was "actively pursuing credible allegations" linking Indian government agents to the murder in British Columbia in June.
The Canadian high commissioner, or ambassador, in New Delhi had been summoned and told of the expulsion decision, India's foreign ministry said in a statement.
"The decision reflects the government of India’s growing concern at the interference of Canadian diplomats in our internal matters and their involvement in anti-India activities," the ministry added.
"The concerned diplomat has been asked to leave India within the next five days."
Earlier on Tuesday, India dismissed the Canadian accusation as "absurd and motivated" and urged it instead to take legal action against anti-Indian elements operating from its soil.
