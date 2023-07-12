India: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm with sword in Bengaluru

Putin had invited 35 people to the three-hour meeting, including Prigozhin and Wagner unit field commanders
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the managing director of a Bengaluru-based private tech company were allegedly killed by an ex-employee of the firm, the police said on Tuesday.
The incident happened in broad daylight at Pampa Extension, Amrithahalli in Karnataka’s Bengaluru.
"The deceased were identified as Vinu Kumar, the CEO, and Panindra Subramanya, the MD, both of Aeronic Media Private Limited, died on the way to the hospital," officials said.
According to police, the accused former employee, identified as Felix, barged into the office and attacked the duo allegedly with a sword.
DCP North-East Bengaluru Lakshmi Prasad said that the attacker is currently on run and police are trying to arrest him.
"Felix previously used to work at Aironics but quit to form his own company, which is said to be a rival business," DCP said.
A case has been registered and the police were further investigating into the matter.
