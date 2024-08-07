India evacuates non-essential staff from its embassy, consulates in Bangladesh

Siman was convicted based on videos he had shot of himself stealing valuables, cash, electronics as well as weapons, according to Czech radio
India has evacuated all non-essential staff and their families from its embassy and consulates in neighbouring Bangladesh, two Indian government sources said on Wednesday, after weeks of unrest forced Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to quit and flee.
All Indian diplomats remain in Bangladesh and the missions are functional, the sources added.
Besides the high commission or embassy in the capital Dhaka, India has assistant high commissions or consulates in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.
Jaishankar confirms Hasina is in India, where she fled on Monday as protesters stormed her palace
Use of language such as a 'civil war' is in no way acceptable, says Justice Minister Heidi Alexander
Anwar's posts included a video showing the premier on a phone call with a Hamas official, offering his condolences
Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh was assassinated in the Iranian capital Tehran last week
Since last September, cases have surged in Congo due to a strain of the virus, which has recently been detected in nearby African countries
Earlier, the UK government urged its citizens in Lebanon to leave the country immediately
Unrest related to misinformation about a mass stabbing that killed three young girls earlier this week has spread to multiple towns and cities