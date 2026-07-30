India: Eggs back in West Bengal state school meals after outcry

Reversal follows criticism from teachers, nutritionists and parents who argued that removing eggs from school lunches could deprive children a key source of protein

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 30 Jul 2026, 1:54 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

India's West Bengal state will bring back eggs to free school meals after a backlash against a decision by its government to replace them with vegetarian alternatives, officials have said.

The reversal follows criticism from teachers, nutritionists and parents who argued that removing eggs from school lunches could deprive children from poor families a key source of protein.

Recommended For You

Iran official rules out Oman regional management proposal of Hormuz Strait

Iran official rules out Oman regional management proposal of Hormuz Strait

US, Saudi hit Iran-backed groups in Iraq after Kingdom's oil facilities attacked

US, Saudi hit Iran-backed groups in Iraq after Kingdom's oil facilities attacked

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

Iran proposes temporary Hormuz plan; Netanyahu has 'excellent' meeting with Trump

Iran proposes temporary Hormuz plan; Netanyahu has 'excellent' meeting with Trump

UAE residents can visit Montenegro visa-free for 10 days under new rule

UAE residents can visit Montenegro visa-free for 10 days under new rule

 

The issue erupted last month after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, elected for the first time in the state in May, removed eggs from meals in some state-run schools and arranged for a Hindu religious charity to provide vegetarian food instead.

The move rekindled a long-running debate over food and religion in the world's most populous country, with critics accusing the government of trying to turn schoolchildren vegetarian.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said eggs would again be provided to schoolchildren from August.

Under the new arrangement, eggs will be provided separately through women's welfare groups while the charity would continue to supply "pure" vegetarian meals.

"The state government will supply boiled eggs separately to these schools by engaging self-help groups from August 1," Adhikari told reporters.

"Some guardians requested the government to ensure that eggs were included in the meals," he added.

The BJP often promotes vegetarianism as a part of its broader nationalist agenda, although most Hindus eat meat and fish.

Eggs, which Hindus consider non-vegetarian, are also widely consumed.

Teachers and nutrition experts had criticised the move to remove eggs from the menu, saying they helped improve both nutrition and school attendance among children from low-income families.

India's free school lunch programme, the largest of its kind in the world, is widely credited with improving enrolment rates and helping reduce malnourishment and stunting among children.


MOST POPULAR

1

Trump says US-Saudi attacks in Iraq coordinated with Iraqi govt: Fox News

2

Iran proposes temporary Hormuz plan; Netanyahu has 'excellent' meeting with Trump

3

US completes 'heavy wave' of strikes against Iran in response to attempted attacks

4

UAE residents can visit Montenegro visa-free for 10 days under new rule

5

Bangladesh Embassy responds to UAE visa cancellation reports, warns against rumours