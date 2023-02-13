India: Earthquake of 4.3 magnitude strikes Sikkim

The tremor took place at around 4.15am at a depth of 10 kilometres

By ANI Published: Mon 13 Feb 2023, 7:41 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale hit the Yuksom town of Sikkim on Monday early morning, National Center for Seismology informed.

The earthquake took place at around 4.15am at a depth of 10 kilometres from 70 km north-west of Yuksom.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 13-02-2023, 04:15:04 IST, Lat: 27.81 & Long: 87.71, Depth: 10 Km, Location: 70 km NW of Yuksom, Sikkim, India," the NCS informed in a tweet.

