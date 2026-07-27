What is India's E20 Janta Party and why are protests planned on August 4?

As the majority of public moved away from Delhi's Jantar Mantar after students claimed a victory against the country with the Education Minister's stepdown, a new name hung in the air – E20 Janta Party.

This time, it's the resignation or 'istifa' of the roads and transport minister that they demand and the option to buy 100 per cent petrol.

In the same way that the Cockroach Janta Party made its emergence on social media, the new satirical party also seems to have an account created in 2024, with its main demand being that consumers are given the option of buying what fuel they want.

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Currently, the Indian government's initiative for E20 fuel — a blend of 20 per cent ethanol and 80 per cent petrol — has been promoted to cut crude oil imports, support farmers and lower vehicle emissions. However, it has been time and again criticised for causing vehicle damage risks in old models, low fuel efficiency, and using up lots of water for crop production.

Although the founder of the account is unknown, unlike CJP's Abhijeet Dipke, the account has acquired over 25,000 followers since Sunday morning.

"We paid high GST on our vehicles and registration fees. In return, we expect access to compliant fuel for the entire life of our vehicles," a statement from the party read on X.

Every vehicle deserves the fuel it was designed for.



E10-compliant vehicles â E10 fuel.

E20-compliant vehicles â E20 fuel.



Distribution and logistics are the governmentâs responsibility not the consumerâs.



We paid high GST on our vehicles and registration fees. In return, weâ¦ — E20 JANTA PARTY (@E20Party) July 27, 2026

The 100 per cent petrol has been available across some fuel stations in the country, but comes for a higher price than the E20 option, making it inaccessible for many.

Chatter online and from the party's official accounts claim a protest march to the Parliament has been organised on August 4 with supporters from the Delhi Taxi and Tourist Transporters and Tour Operators Association.

Critics of the initiative also say fuel stations introduced E20 faster than consumers were informed and there wasn't enough clarity about which vehicles were compatible. Additionally, there have been worries surrounding owners accidentally using E20 without realising the implications for older models.

How student-led Neet protests made a change

Over the past week, tens of thousands gathered in New Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding the resignation of Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over leaks of the medical entrance test paper that affected some 2 million students in May and have been linked to several student suicides.

Pradhan resigned on Saturday — a major victory for the young protesters and one of Modi's biggest defeats. Protests were reported in other parts of the country too, including the financial hub of Mumbai.

The protests have swelled into the biggest youth challenge to Modi since he came to power in 2014. Opposition parties have echoed the demands of the youth movement and have disrupted the monsoon session of parliament that began this week.

The CJP protests began as an online satire and involved only a few hundred young people when they were first launched. The movement's surge in popularity reflects frustrations among young Indians over issues such as job shortages, as well as frequent exam leaks.

With inputs from Reuters