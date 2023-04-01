India-Dubai flight: Bird strike forces Delhi airport to declare full emergency

By ANI Published: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sat 1 Apr 2023, 2:12 PM

A full emergency was declared at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Saturday after birds struck a Dubai-bound FedEx aircraft soon after take-off, according to airport officials.

Airport officials stated that the FedEx aircraft was hit minutes after it took off. They added that emergency had been initiated so that the aircraft could land and technicians could check the plane for any technical glitch before clearance.

A statement by the Department of General Aviation stated that the plane has now been released for flight.

