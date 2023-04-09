India: Dubai-based businessman kidnapped in Kerala over financial deal

A Dubai-based businessman has been abducted in Kerala, India on Friday, Indian media outlets have reported.

The man, Shafi Kurunthottikandi, and his wife were abducted by an unidentified gang of four in Thamarassery.

The businessman's wife, Seniya, has said that she was dropped off as the kidnappers were unable to lock the car's door. She sustained minor injuries on her head and neck, and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

Kurunthottikandi runs a business in Dubai, and had returned to India last year. Reports say that police have received information that the kidnapping is related to a financial deal.

Two people have been taken into custody, local media reports add.

