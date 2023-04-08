India: Drunk passenger tries to open emergency exit door on board flight

More than three years after Covid-19 first surfaced, heated debate still rages around the origins of the pandemic
In yet another case of a drunk passenger creating a ruckus on board a flight, a man tried to open the emergency exit door in the aircraft on air on Friday. He was detained by the police on Friday after the plane landed safely.
The incident took place on an Indigo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru.
The man, who was identified as R Pratheek, from Kanpur was handed over to the airport authorities as soon as the flight landed at Kempegowda International Airport.
"The passenger travelling on flight 6E 308 from Delhi to Bengaluru tried opening the flap of the emergency exit in an inebriated state. On noticing this, the crew on board alerted the captain and the passenger was appropriately cautioned," the airline said in a statement to an Indian daily.
A case against the passenger has been registered for causing public nuisance and endangering life and personal safety of others.
