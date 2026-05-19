'False and baseless': India dismisses reports of temple gold being monetised

The finance ministry in India has refuted reports and social media posts claiming that temple gold holdings will be monetised or used under any proposed gold bond scheme, calling these "false" and "misleading".

In an official clarification, the government said no proposal has been approved to issue gold bonds to temples in exchange for gold reserves held by temple trusts or religious institutions across the country.

The Ministry of Finance in a post on X said, "Speculation and rumours suggesting that the Government is planning to introduce monetisation scheme for Gold held by temple trusts, or any religious institution, across the country are completely false, misleading and without any basis."

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The finance ministry also rejected claims that gold plates on temple towers, doors or other structures would be treated as strategic gold reserves of the country.

The government urged citizens not to believe or circulate such unverified claims, stating that such rumours can create confusion and mislead the public.

It also said that any decision related to government schemes or policy matters will be communicated only through official press releases, government websites and authorised public communication channels.