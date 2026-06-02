India discontinues mAadhar: What new app brings, how to transfer account

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is replacing the older version of the mAadhaar app with a redesigned one. Launched way back in 2009, Aadhaar is the world’s largest biometric identity system with over 1.44 billion unique numbers. It covers 99 per cent of the adult population in the country.

We take a look at the new Aadhaar app that is being launched by UIDAI.

What is the objective of launching the new app?

It has been designed to make Aadhaar convenient and secure. The new app has a secure QR-enabled and selective sharing feature and also a ‘masked’ Aadhaar ID option.

What are the key features of the new Aadhaar app?

It is more privacy focused, limiting the information shared and enhancing user control and security. It also offers a faster, safer and smarter digital experience and features secure QR-code based sharing and privacy features. The new app has face authentication, biometric lock and unlock controls and the option to share select details, boosting privacy and security.

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How do the new features help the Aadhaar user?

The QR-based feature makes identity checks easier at government offices, hospitals, hotels, and other service-related establishments, slashing paperwork (the need to take photocopies of the card) and cutting down on manual verification.

Can users add more profiles on one device?

Earlier, just one profile was allowed on a device, but in the new system, up to five Aadhaar profiles can be included, if they are linked to registered mobile number. Parents can thus manage the Aadhaar profiles of their children.

How is the authentication process different in the new Aadhaar?

The earlier Aadhaar apps were traditional, SMS-based OTP and PIN systems. The new QR code-based Aadhaar has face authentication, biometric lock and unlock features and authentication history tracking is also enabled.

Is there any change in document updates in the new Aadhaar cards?

Previously, the user had to visit Aadhaar centres to carry out changes and update details relating to their cards. The new cards feature in-app updates relating to the phone numbers and changes in address.

Is the new app privacy focused?

Yes, the new app has introduced many features limiting the information that is shared with others. It also has many privacy-centric tools.

How does one get the new Aadhaar app and set it up?

The new app can be downloaded from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. The user has to select the preferred language, enter the mobile number linked to Aadhaar, verify the OTP, complete the face authentication. One can also create a PIN or enable biometric unlock for quick access.