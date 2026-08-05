India secures deportation of woman wanted under Interpol Red Notice from UAE: CBI

India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said on Wednesday that it had successfully secured the deportation from the UAE of a woman who is wanted under an Interpol Red Notice in connection with a large-scale financial fraud case.

In statement, the CBI clarified that the deportation took place on Monday, August 3, 2026, following coordinated effort by the CBI, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

UAE authorities have not immediately issued a statement on deporting the woman, who is called Vishakha Rathod.

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The CBI said that Rathod conspired with others to induce investors to invest in multiple schemes by falsely promising assured fixed monthly returns. "The subject dishonestly misappropriated the funds and diverted the proceeds through multiple bank accounts and demat accounts."

It added that Rathod was deported from the UAE to Pune and was taken into custody by the team of Maharashtra Police.

Indian deportees in 2025

According to data from India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in the Rajya Sabha after a study of figures from 81 countries and cities, over 24,600 Indians were deported globally last year.

The highest number of deportations took place in Saudi Arabia, where 7,019 people were deported from Riyadh and 3,865 from Jeddah, bringing the total number to 10,884.

Meanwhile, the MEA figures show that 1,469 deportees were sent back from the UAE, the highest in the past five years, bringing the total number of South Asian deportees to nearly 4,000 since 2021.

The number of Indians deported from the UAE stood at 899 in 2024, 666 in 2023, 587 in 2022 and 358 in 2021. In total, 3,979 nationals of the South Asian country were deported over five years.