India: Demonetisation, unscientific GST implementation were disasters, says Kerala CM Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan while inaugurating 'Entrepreneurship 2.0, Mission 1000' claimed that India's demonetisation and "unscientific" implementation of goods and services tax (GST) caused a disaster for the country.
"We have seen the crises that came as a result of demonetisation and experienced disasters due to unscientific implementation of GST," said Vijayan.
"The state, which was thought to be devastated, managed to achieve a domestic growth of 12 per cent. We did not succumb to difficult situations and an attempt to cross it has remained successful."
Talking about Kerala's potential for being an Industrial state and on upcoming investments in the state Vijayan said: "It has been heard for a long time that Kerala is not a good place for industries. The proponents of this campaign are vested interests who intend to disparage our state in any way possible. They are the ones who are willing to spread the wrong things. Multinational companies are also entering Kerala but some people want to hide this."
Sharing the government's road map, Vijayan said that the state government would attract investments to Kerala on a large scale and aims to create a sustainable industrial environment. Measures have been put in place to encourage small, medium and micro enterprises.
'Entrepreneurship 2.0, Mission 1000' is organised by Kerala Industries Department which aimed at helping 1,000 MSMEs. A plan to ensure the sustainability of enterprises and raise the standards of existing enterprises, a selfie video channel to promote the marketing of enterprises.
Kerala CM also talked about the 100-day Karma programme implemented by the government and said, this will give momentum to the development projects being implemented in Kerala.
