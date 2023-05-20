India: Democratise technology, build inclusive food system, says Modi at G7 summit

Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called for building an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people and pitched for checking the "expansionist mentality" occupying the fertiliser resources.
In an address at a session of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Modi also strongly batted for the democratisation of technology, saying it can become a bridge between development and democracy.
There is a need to focus on the holistic use of natural resources and the development model inspired by consumerism has to be changed, Modi said.
The prime minister said efforts should be made to build an inclusive food system that focuses on the world's most vulnerable people, especially "marginal farmers should be our priority".
"The global fertiliser supply chains have to be strengthened. Political obstacles in this have to be removed. And the expansionist mentality that is occupying the fertilizer resources has to be stopped. This should be the purpose of our cooperation," he said.
The prime minister, however, did not name any country.
Modi also emphasised on preventing wastage of food saying it should be "our collective responsibility". "It is essential for sustainable global food security," he said.
The group of seven (G7), comprising the US, France, the UK, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan, represent the world's richest democracies. Under its G7 presidency, Japan invited India and seven other countries to the summit.
Modi also underlined the need for focusing on development, technology and democracy together.
"It is necessary to democratise technology. Technology can become a bridge between development and democracy," he said.
The prime minister also noted that the model of development should pave the way for welfare and not become a hindrance to the progress of developing countries.
"I am confident that our discussions today will be useful in creating an important link between the agenda of the G20 and the G7. And will be successful in prioritising the hopes and expectations of the Global South," he said.
The prime minister also highlighted the importance of natural farming.
"We can create a new model of natural farming as an alternative to fertilisers around the world. I believe that we should take the benefit of digital technology to every farmer in the world," he said.
Modi said that there is a need to separate organic food from "fashion statement and commerce" and instead, it should be linked to nutrition and health.
He also spoke about the advantages of millets.
"Millets simultaneously address the challenges of nutrition, climate change, water conservation and food security. Awareness should be created on this," he said.
Official says new measures will aim to extensively restrict Russia's access to goods that matter for its battlefield capabilities
More than 840,000 people have been displaced within Sudan and over 220,000 have fled to neighbouring countries
The six new bodies recovered include a teenage boy and a teenage girl, police say
Siddaramaiah is considered the front-runner while Shivakumar has dug his heels for the top post claiming that the assembly elections were won under his presidentship
The relentless pursuit, lasting over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions, says spokesperson
By 2027, there's a 66 per cent chance that temperatures around the world will hit the limit
Top party leaders tight-lipped on who is the probable choice for the chief minister's post and by when the decision will be taken
Inger Andersen: If we follow this roadmap, including in negotiations on the plastic pollution deal, we can deliver major economic, social and environmental wins