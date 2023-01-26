India: Delhi prisons announce special remission to over 240 inmates on Republic Day

An additional 24 inmates serving life sentences will be released on recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board, authorities revealed

By PTI Published: Thu 26 Jan 2023, 5:59 PM

The Delhi Prisons department on Thursday announced the government's special remission to 243 inmates on the occasion of Republic Day, an official statement said. The department celebrated the 74th Republic Day today where Director General (Prisons) Sanjay Baniwal unfurled the Indian flag.

A combined parade was organised by Delhi Jail, Delhi Police and paramilitary forces in the lawns of the prison's headquarters here.

Baniwal announced the government's special remission in conviction for inmates subject to their good conduct in jail. The remission varies from 20 to 90 days for female inmates and for male inmates above the age of 65 years; and for 15 to 60 days for other inmates, depending upon the sentence period served in the jail, the statement said.

"On the occasion of Republic Day 2023, the government has provided special remission to 243 eligible inmates. Further, 24 inmates serving life sentence[s] are being released on recommendation of the Sentence Reviewing Board (SRB). Also, three economically weaker inmates are being released with the help of financial assistance from NGOs, and six inmates are being released on the basis of government remission under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme," the statement said.

Due to a decline in Covid-19 cases, Baniwal added, the physical 'mulakat' (meeting) has been started again in all jails, allowing the daily meeting of around 2,000 inmates with their families and relatives. In addition, around 300 inmates are benefiting daily through e-mulakat, he noted.

Baniwal also emphasised the participation of inmates in various corrective measures initiated by the department, and promised many new initiatives would be taken up for reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of the inmates in near future.

