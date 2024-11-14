India: Delhi primary schools to move to online classes due to severe pollution

An aerial view shows houses engulfed in smog in New Delhi on November 14, 2024. Photo : AFP

India's capital New Delhi ordered all primary schools to shut until further notice on Thursday night due to worsening air pollution in the sprawling megacity.

"Due to rising pollution levels, all primary schools in Delhi will be shifting to online classes, until further directions," chief minister Atishi, who goes by one name, announced on social media platform X.