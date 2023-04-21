India: Delhi Police nab suspect in Saket Court firing incident

Two persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries after they were shot at inside the court premises

By ANI Published: Fri 21 Apr 2023, 4:49 PM

The accused who opened fire at the Saket court premises in the national capital earlier on Friday has been arrested, Delhi Police Crime Branch said.

Two persons, including a woman, suffered bullet injuries after they were shot at inside the Saket court premises this morning.

According to the DCP, the suspect who fled after opening fire was nabbed by a team of the Delhi Police.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South Chandan Chowdhary said, "An incident of firing was reported from Saket court today. A man fired four rounds out of which three bullets hit the woman and a lawyer. They were taken to hospital and their condition is now stable. Both of them have been discharged from hospital."

Police said that the woman, identified as Radha was shot at by the accused with whom she was undergoing a legal battle in a case of cheating. Multiple teams had been constituted to nab the suspect, who fled after shooting at the woman.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reacting to incident, stated that the law and order situation in the national capital had "completely broken down".

"The law and order situation in Delhi has completely broken down. Instead of obstructing the work of others and doing dirty politics on everything, everyone should focus on their own work. And if they are unable to manage, then they should resign so that someone else can do it. The safety of the people cannot be left to God," the Delhi chief minister tweeted in Hindi.

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj attacked Lieutenant-Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena over the incident.

"The LG has only two jobs- Police and the DDA. After the arrival of the new LG sir, the law and order situation in Delhi is getting worse. Guns are being fired in courts. The police are involved in Rs3.5 billion corruption," he tweeted in Hindi.

The DCP South has said that "there is no lapse in the security system of Delhi Police. Though we will strengthen it."

"An FIR was registered in December in which the victim of today's incident is accused. The woman had taken money from the accused on the promise of doubling it, and both of them had come to the court related to the matter. Several other cases of fraud are also lodged against the woman. The man was an advocate here for a long time and was in his uniform at the time of the incident," DCP South said.

"I dropped her off at the court for a hearing in a civil case at 10am today. Soon after I got a phone call that she has been shot. A man named Kameshwar has been trying to extort money from her," Arun Rama Swamy, the husband of Radha told ANI.

Earlier in the day Delhi police's crime branch team and Forensic Science Laboratory carried out an inspection of the site of the shooting.