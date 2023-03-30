India: Delhi government calls for meeting amid spurt in Covid-19 cases

Putin likens the move to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus to the US stationing its weapons in Europe
Delhi's government will hold a meeting on Thursday to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital amid a spurt in cases, officials said. The meeting has been called by Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj, and will see the attendance of senior health department officials, medical directors of state-run hospitals, and other stakeholders.
The meeting comes a day after Delhi's Covid-19 cases climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year, while the positivity rate rose to 13.89 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
Two Covid-related deaths were also reported, it said. Delhi had reported 377 cases on August 31, along with two fatalities. The city has been witnessing an increase in the number of daily Covid cases over the last few days amid a sharp rise in H3N2 influenza cases in the country.
The number of fresh cases had seen a decline over the last few months, dropping to zero on January 16 – the first time since the pandemic broke out. With the fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally has increased to 20,09,361, while the death toll stands at 26,526.
