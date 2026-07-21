Delhi court allows Sonam Wangchuk to be moved to private hospital, wife Gitanjali confirms

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday allowed activist Sonam Wangchuk to be shifted from a government hospital to a private hospital, after his wife petitioned the court alleging he was being held in "illegal detention", legal news website Bar and Bench said.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, confirmed the news in a post on X, saying "My heartfelt thanks to the honourable Delhi High Court for passing favourable order of discharge of Wangchuk to Medanta, the hospital of our choice!"

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Wangchuk, 59, had been on a hunger strike since June 28 in solidarity with India's youth-led 'cockroach movement' that is demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over medical college entrance test paper leaks.

On Saturday, police picked him up from the protest site in New Delhi where he had been fasting and moved him to hospital against his wish. The police said they were acting on the orders of the same court last week to monitor Wangchuk's health and intervene if it worsens. Wangchuk, Gitanjali, and CJP supporters dubbed it "illegal detention."

This comes a day after CJP organised a protest march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament, where police dispersed tear gas and cane charged protestors. The protest was successful in bringing the government to the negotiation table, as Indian Health Minister J.P. Nadda met with CJP representatives and said discussions were ongoing.