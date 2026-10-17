'Eliminating filth': Delhi committee to burn 30ft cockroach effigy on Dussehra

The decision comes amid days of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 17 Oct 2026, 1:01 PM
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During the upcoming Dussehra celebrations in India, Delhi's Shri Keshav Ramlila Committee said it will burn a 30-foot cockroach effigy, alongside those of other Hindu religious figures, Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad, depicted as "evil".

Dussehra is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year at the end of Durga Puja and Navaratri, with the burning of effigies a symbol for the triumph of good over evil.

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The committee's president Ashok Goel Devaraha said the committee had, in previous years, followed the practice of burning an additional effigy, "representing various afflictions plaguing our nation such as Naxalism or terrorism".

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This year, the insect was chosen to symbolise "filth", he said, adding that the goal is to "eliminate filth from three areas: our homes, our immediate surroundings, and society at large".

He added that the effigy would be set alight at the committee's grounds in North West Delhi's Pitampura; "it's going to be quite a striking sight!"

The decision comes amid days of protests by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in the national capital.

The party had earlier staged protests against former Indian Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in June and July and is now seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over the allegation of irregularities in the electoral rolls revision process.

Police also arrested CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke, according to several media reports on Saturday, after he was detained on Friday ahead of a Delhi "Lehra Do Tiranga" rally that drew hundreds of people waving the national flag.

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