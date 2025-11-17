India: New Delhi car bomb accused appears in court

Indian anti-terrorism investigators on Monday presented in court a suspect linked to last week's deadly car-bomb in New Delhi, one of two men accused of involvement in the suicide attack.

Officials have not disclosed any details on the motives or organisational backing of the alleged attackers, both of whom they say came from Indian-administered Kashmir.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) said suspect Amir Rashid Ali is accused of having "conspired with the alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi, to unleash the terror attack" last Monday.

The NIA put the death toll at 10, though hospital officials told AFP that at least 12 people had been killed. It remains unclear whether Nabi is included in the tally.

An AFP photographer saw Ali being taken under heavy guard from a police truck to to a New Delhi court to face charges.

Indian media reported that the court had ordered he be held in custody for 10 days by the NIA.

The November 10 blast erupted near a busy metro station close to the Red Fort in Old Delhi, where the prime minister delivers the annual Independence Day address.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called the attack a "conspiracy" and vowed to bring the "perpetrators, their collaborators and their sponsors" to justice.

Nabi was a medical professor at a university in Haryana state, just outside the capital, while Ali had allegedly travelled to Delhi to "facilitate the purchase of the car which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device (IED)", according to the NIA.

India has provided no further information on the alleged motives or network behind the two suspects.

The bombing was the worst attack since April 22, when 26 mainly Hindu civilians were killed at the tourist site of Pahalgam in Indian-administered Kashmir.

New Delhi accused Pakistan of backing that attack, claims Islamabad denied.

In May, India launched strikes inside Pakistan, triggering four days of intense cross-border conflict that killed at least 70 people.

After a ceasefire, Modi vowed that "any attack on Indian soil will be considered as an act of war".

Separately on Monday, army chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a pointed warning to Pakistan, comparing the brief May conflict to a "trailer" rather than a full-length film.

"I'd like to say that the movie hasn't even started -- only a trailer was shown, and, after the trailer, it was over within 88 hours," Dwivedi said in a speech at a defence conference in New Delhi.

"So, we're fully prepared for the future, and if Pakistan gives us such an opportunity, we'd like to provide them with a thorough education -- on how a responsible nation should behave with its neighbours."