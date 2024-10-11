Fri, Oct 11, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 8, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

India 'deeply disturbed' by theft of crown gifted by Modi during Bangladesh visit

The stolen ornament, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance

Screen grab from ANI

India has said it is deeply disturbed by the reported incident of theft of a religious ornament from a temple in Bangladesh, and has urged law enforcement authorities there to investigate the matter, and hold the culprits responsible, according to sources.

A crown of the Goddess Kali has been stolen from the Jeshoreshwari temple in Bangladesh. This crown was gifted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the temple in March 2021.


"We have seen reports of theft of the crown gifted by PM Modi to Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple in 2021 during his visit. We express deep concern & urge Govt of Bangladesh to investigate theft, recover the crown & take action against the perpetrators," the High Commission of India in Bangladesh wrote on X.

The theft occurred on Thursday between 2.00 pm and 2.30 pm, after Temple Priest Dilip Mukherjee left following the day's worship. The cleaning staff later found that the crown was missing from the deity's head, The Daily Star said.

The stolen crown, made of silver and gold-plated, holds significant cultural and religious importance.

Modi visited the Jeshoreshwari Temple on March 27, 2021 and he placed the crown on the head of the deity as a symbolic gesture.

