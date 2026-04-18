India flags 'deep concerns' over attack on two Indian ships in Strait of Hormuz

Top foreign ministry official asked the Iranian ambassador to convey India's view to Iranian authorities

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 18 Apr 2026, 8:27 PM
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[Editor's Note: Follow Khaleej Times live blog for the latest regional developments with the US-Israel-Iran ceasefire now in effect.]

India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its "deep concern" over the attack on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday.

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One of the vessels attacked was identified as the Sanmar Herald, an Indian government source said.

The crew on board and the vessel were safe, the source said.

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India's top foreign ministry official asked the Iranian ambassador to convey India's view to Iranian authorities and resume at the earliest the process of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait, a statement from the ministry said.

The ambassador said he would convey these views to Iranian authorities, the statement said.

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