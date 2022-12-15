India declares candidature for UN Security Council membership for 2028-29 term

They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
India has declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council for the 2028-29 term, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.
On December 1, India assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council. This is the second time after August 2021 that New Delhi is presiding over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.
“I am glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Security Council for 2028-29,” Jaishankar said.
India, whose 2021-2022 term on the Council ends on December 31, has been at the forefront of efforts calling for urgent reform of the Security Council, which has remained deeply divisive in dealing with current challenges.
The country has asserted that the Council, in its current form, does not reflect today’s geo-political realities and its credibility is at risk if developing powers like India do not have a permanent seat at the horse-shoe table.
France and the UK, two veto-wielding permanent members of the Security Council, reiterated their support for a permanent seat for India at the powerful horse-shoe table.
They dashed together down a mountain with white beards and Santa hats flapping in the breeze at the Sunday River ski resort in Maine
For the UK PM, who took office amid economic crisis and after months of political upheaval, Biden might offer a blueprint for political rehabilitation
Splashdown in the Pacific off the Mexican island of Guadalupe is scheduled for 1739 GMT (9.39pm local time)
The American basketball player was released from a Russian prison in exchange for Viktor Bout who was sentenced to 25 years behind bars in the US
Videos on social media showed a huge fire, with people fleeing the burning building into a parking lot
Maezawa's mission aboard the 'Starship' vehicle is scheduled to take eight days from launch to return to earth, including three days circling the moon
Francis briefly breaks down during traditional ceremony in Rome
The swap involved former arms dealer Viktor Bout