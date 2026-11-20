India's cyber agency said on Friday it had reported unauthorised transactions at service providers for banking and financial services entities, and also at technology service providers supporting government-linked payments.

Payment fraud incidents extended beyond the financial sector to vendors and partner payout platforms, cyber agency CERT-In said in an advisory on Friday.

Attackers altered business records or approval relationships and then used legitimate payment processes, it said. It did not say how much money had been improperly paid out, or by whom.

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The agency also said that it identified the use of AI-driven frameworks in cyberattacks across different sectors, and issued several recommendations for government organisations, non-financial payout platforms and technology service providers.

India has seen a spate of cyberattacks on banks and non-bank lenders in recent weeks, even as ​authorities issued warnings and the Reserve Bank of India tightened cybersecurity checks

Earlier this month, CERT-In named the hacking group behind a wave of AI-driven attacks on financial firms and identified its tools, at least two of them linked to China.

Late last month, India's central bank warned banks of rising cyberattacks on financial infrastructure, seeking proof of compliance with existing rules and details of their preparedness for ​AI-related risks.