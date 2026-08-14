India cuts windfall tax on exports of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel

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India has lowered windfall taxes on exports of petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel with effect from Saturday, according to a government order.

The duty on diesel exports has been cut to Rs24 per litre from Rs25.5, while petrol duty has been set at Rs0 per litre, down from Rs3.5, the government order showed.

The tax on aviation turbine fuel has been set at Rs19.5 per litre, from Rs22 earlier.

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India first imposed windfall taxes in July 2022 to capture extraordinary gains from soaring oil prices and scrapped it two years later. The levy was reintroduced in March 2026 after oil prices surged during the US-Israeli war on Iran.

India currently revises the export levies every fortnight, based on international prices of crude oil and petroleum products.