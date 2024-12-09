India: Customs officials foil gold smuggling attempt, arrest passenger travelling from Dubai

Photo: Delhi Customs/X

An Indian passenger travelling from Dubai to New Delhi was arrested in a gold smuggling case by Delhi Customs officials, authorities said on social media.

Upon detailed examination of the baggage and personal search of the passenger, two uneven rectangular-shaped pouches suspected to contain gold in paste form, with a weight of 2,723g, were revealed. The pouches included silver adhesive tape used for concealment in the passengers' undergarments.

Four uneven rectangular-shaped gold bars, weighing 2491 grams, with a value of over Rs18 million was extracted from the gold paste.