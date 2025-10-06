  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Mon, Oct 06, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 14, 1447 | Fajr 04:56 | DXB weather-sun.svg34.4°C

India files criminal case against cough-syrup maker after deaths of 10 children

A sample of the syrup, 'Coldrif', among 19 medicines tested, contained diethylene glycol exceeding permissible limits

Published: Mon 6 Oct 2025, 10:26 AM

Top Stories

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

9-day holiday in UAE? Airfares set to jump by Dh1,200 to popular destinations

Energy drinks, chewing gum: Dubai prosecutor warns of new ways to smuggle drugs

Energy drinks, chewing gum: Dubai prosecutor warns of new ways to smuggle drugs

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

UAE: Why young buyers are opting for traditional gold jewellery over brands

Indian police have launched criminal action against a maker of cough syrup whose product was found to contain dangerous levels of a toxic chemical, following the deaths of ten children suspected to have consumed contaminated medicine.

Known as the "pharmacy of the world", India has faced scrutiny for the quality of its pharmaceutical exports, with its cough syrups being linked to child deaths in Cameroon, Gambia and Uzbekistan over the past few years.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Dubai: Mid-range homes in Dh1-3 million range now driving property market

thumb-image

Dubai: Dewa, Parkin to instal 100 EV chargers in key locations in phase 1

thumb-image

India's Shubman Gill replaces Rohit Sharma as ODI captain

thumb-image

Indian Customs seize Dubai man's Dh56,000 Rolex; expat pays fine to reclaim

thumb-image

Spain says 21 citizens held on Gaza flotilla to leave Israel

 

A sample of the syrup, 'Coldrif', among 19 medicines tested after the deaths in the central state of Madhya Pradesh, contained diethylene glycol exceeding permissible limits, the health ministry said on Sunday.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

A criminal case has been registered against the manufacturer, Sresan Pharma, in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, and a doctor who prescribed the medication to some of the deceased children.

"The doctor who wrote the prescription has been arrested," Rajendra Shukla, the deputy chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, told news agency ANI, adding that a criminal case had been registered against the factory.

The company faces accusations of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, adulteration of drugs, and manufacturing, selling, or distributing cosmetics in violation of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act.

Regulatory action has also been taken against a unit of the company, the ministry said, without giving details, and the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation recommended cancellation of its manufacturing license.

Sresan Pharma did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

India supplies 40 per cent of generic medicines used in the United States, 25 per cent of all those used in Britain, and more than 90 per cent of all medicines in many African nations, its drug regulator says.