India: Court extends Manish Sisodia's judicial custody in Delhi excise policy cases

The AAP leader was produced before the court on Monday after the end of his judicial custody period

AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia being brought to Rouse Avenue Court in connection with alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy in New Delhi on April 3, 2023. — PTI

By ANI Published: Mon 17 Apr 2023, 2:47 PM

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday extended the judicial custody of Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in ED and CBI cases related to alleged irregularities in the now-scrapped excise policy.

On Monday, Special Judge MK Nagpal extended Sisodia's judicial custody in the CBI case till April 27 and in the ED case till April 29, 2023. The AAP leader was produced physically before the court today from Tihar, after the end of his judicial custody period.

Recently, Special Judge Nagpal had denied bail to Sisodia stating that the allegations made against him are serious in nature and at this stage of the case, he does not deserve to be released on bail as he has been arrested in this case only on February 26, 2023, and the investigation into his role in the case has not yet been completed and the roles of some other co-accused involved in the case are also yet being investigated, news agency ANI reported.

Further, the applicant Manish Sisodia does not even satisfy the triple test keeping in view his conduct as reflected by the destruction or non-production of his previous mobile phones of the relevant period and also the apparent role played by him in not producing or missing of the file of one Cabinet Note put up through the then Excise commissioner Rahul Singh, the court said.

According to the CBI, Sisodia had played the most important and vital role in the criminal conspiracy and he had been deeply involved in the formulation as well as the implementation of the said policy to ensure achievement of objectives of the said conspiracy.

Sisodia, in his bail petition in a trial court, had stated that no fruitful purpose would be served to keep him in custody as all the recoveries in the case have already been made.

Sisodia also stated that he joined the investigation as and when called for by the CBI. The other accused persons arrested in this case have already been granted bail, Sisodia noted further, adding that he held the important constitutional post of deputy CM of Delhi and has deep roots in the society.

Earlier, the Rouse Avenue Court, while sending Sisodia to CBI remand, directed that the interrogation of the accused during the remand period shall be conducted at some place having CCTV coverage, in accordance with guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court and the said footage shall be preserved by the CBI.

Sisodia was arrested by CBI and ED in an ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.