  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 09, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 17, 1447 | Fajr 04:57 | DXB weather-sun.svg29.2°C

newsBreaking NewsKT
close

India: Owner of cough syrup company linked to deaths of 17 children arrested

The children died in Madhya Pradesh after consuming cough medicine containing toxic diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit

Published: Thu 9 Oct 2025, 7:29 AM

Top Stories

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Gaza civil defence reports strikes after ceasefire plan announcement

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Etihad Rail passenger service: 3 agreements to make train journeys seamless

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

Hamas says alive Israeli hostages to be exchanged for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners

Indian police have arrested the owner of Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, the cough syrup company linked to the deaths of 17 children in Madhya Pradesh state, a senior police officer from the region told Reuters on Thursday.

At least 17 children have died in the past month after consuming cough medicine containing toxic diethylene glycol in quantities nearly 500 times the permissible limit, officials say.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Eleven Pakistan soldiers killed in ambush by militants, sources say

thumb-image

UAE-Kerala December ticket prices rise by up to 35% over Air India Express flight cuts

thumb-image

10X Strategy Wheel launches in Dubai to empower entrepreneurs

thumb-image

40 killed in Myanmar junta strike on festival protest, say residents

thumb-image

US: 3 injured after medical air helicopter crashes on Sacramento freeway

 