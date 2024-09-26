E-Paper

India considering raising sugar, ethanol prices, says minister

The South Asian country is the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil

By Reuters

Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Published: Thu 26 Sep 2024, 6:36 PM

India is considering raising domestic prices of ethanol and sugar, the food minister said on Thursday, as the country seeks to boost local supplies.

Reuters reported this month that India, the world's biggest sugar producer after Brazil, was planning to extend a sugar export ban and raise the price at which oil companies buy ethanol from sugar mills.


