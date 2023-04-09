India: Congress worker bombs son’s home for supporting Trinamool party, arrested

Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A Congress activist was arrested in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Sunday for allegedly bombing the house of his son who is a Trinamool Congress (TMC) member, police said.
Zahiruddin Sheikh, 62, hurled crude bombs at the house of his son Anisur Sheikh, 30, who is the TMC youth wing president of Raninagar 2 panchayat area, on Saturday night, they said.
The relationship between Zahiruddin and Anisur soured after he and his wife Shefali Sheikh joined the TMC during the 2018 panchayat elections. Shefali was made the panchayat pradhan by the TMC, following which she and her husband started living separately from her in-laws, locals said.
No one was injured in the attack as Anisur and Shefali manage to escape but panic gripped the area, police said.
Anisur alleged that his father attacked his house to prevent him from fighting the next panchayat polls.
The Congress dismissed the charges, claiming that it does not believe in violence, “which is the hallmark of TMC”.
Zahiruddin also rejected the allegation, stating he was being framed by his daughter-in-law.
He alleged that Anirul himself bombed his own house to gain sympathy from the people.
Police said Zahiruddin was arrested on the basis of a complaint filed by his son, and an investigation was underway.
Twenty-five years after the Good Friday Agreement ended the era of bloodshed known as the Troubles, President Biden, King Charles and a parade of other leaders will travel to Belfast to commemorate the signing of the accord on April 10, 1998
A study by Brazilian researchers identified several risk factors such as looking at screens for long, proximity of the eyes to the screen, and sitting or lying on the stomach
This is the first time that Francis has missed the annual service in 10 years of his papacy
If talks are successful , the agreement could be announced before commencement of Eid holidays, says Reuters quoting sources
Giovanni Vigliotto would decamp with his wives' possessions after tying the knot
The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month
Index now down 20.5% from a record high hit one year ago
According to the World Organisation for Animal Health, 60 per cent of human infectious diseases are zoonotic