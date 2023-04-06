India: Congress veteran A K Antony's son Anil Antony joins BJP

Anil Antony, son of Congress veteran and former defence minister AK Antony, joins the Bharatiya Janata Party in the presence of Union Minister and senior party leaders Piyush Goyal and V. Muraleedharan in New Delhi on Thursday. — PTI

By PTI Published: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:35 PM Last updated: Thu 6 Apr 2023, 4:36 PM

Anil K Antony, the son of veteran Congress leader A K Antony, on Thursday joined the BJP in the presence of Union ministers Piyush Goyal and V Muraleedharan here.

Antony, who headed the Digital Media cell of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee, slammed the Congress leadership for working for a "single family" instead of working for the country.

He had quit the Congress after criticising the party's stand on the BBC's documentary on 2002 sectarian riots in Gujarat state.

Welcoming Antony in the BJP, Goyal described him as a "very grounded political worker", who was convinced that the BJP cares for the country and shared the prime minister's vision of sustainable growth.

"This is not about personalities, this is about difference of opinion and ideas. I strongly believe that I have taken the right step. My respect for my father will remain the same," Antony said when asked whether he had consulted his father before joining the BJP.