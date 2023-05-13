India: Congress set for emphatic victory in Karnataka; wins three seats, ahead in 129

The former state deputy chief minister launched a 125-kilometre 'Jan Sangharsh Yatra' from Ajmer to Jaipur on May 11 to raise issues during the previous BJP regime
Congress is on its way to scoring an emphatic victory in Karnataka polls, winning three seats and gaining the lead in 129 others as party leaders thanked the voters for their support.
The BJP is leading in 66 seats and Janata Dal-Secular in 22, according to the latest trends from Election Commission.
Independents are ahead on two seats and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each. Independents are ahead on four seats and Kalyana Rajya Pragathi Paksha and Sarvodaya Karnataka Paksha on one each.
In terms of vote share, Congress got 43 per cent, BJP 36 per cent and JD(S) 13.2 per cent.
Congress workers broke into celebrations in Karnataka and the party headquarters in Delhi.
Voting for the 224-member Karnataka assembly was held on May 10 and counting of votes began at 8 am on Saturday.
Congress workers distributed sweets with some dancing to the tune of drums.
Party workers also celebrated at the residence of Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakaumar in Bengaluru.
At the party office in Delhi, party workers burst crackers to celebrate the anticipated victory.
The fiercely contested election that saw high-pitch campaigns from the political parties is crucial for both BJP and Congress.
