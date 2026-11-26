India's main opposition party is suing Meta and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for alleged censorship on social media, party officials told AFP on Thursday.

Platforms like Meta's Facebook and Instagram are required in India to use automated tools to detect and restrict content identical to that which has previously been taken down.

The Congress party argues that those rules are being used as a pretext to block other content, including its own political material, that is completely lawful.

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Its petition, filed at the Delhi High Court, challenges the rules' legality and Meta's implementation of them across its platforms.

Among other claims, it alleges that Meta has "arbitrarily restricted" posts carrying the name or photograph of senior party leader Rahul Gandhi, Modi's main challenger.

"The petition seeks restoration of restricted Facebook and Instagram posts, disclosure of government orders and the criteria used by Meta's automated censorship system," said Manu Jain, the Congress youth wing official who filed the petition.

It "essentially seeks to protect the fundamental right to freedom of speech and expression", Jain told AFP.

The court has yet to set a date for the hearing.

The filing follows days of protests by Congress workers over alleged political bias in Meta's content moderation.

Party supporters stormed the building housing the company's office in the southern city of Hyderabad last weekend, clashing with police and smashing potted plants.

Data from Meta shows that it restricted 5.4 million posts on Facebook and Instagram in India in the first six months of 2026 to comply with local rules, nearly 80 times more than the 70,000 it blocked in all of last year.

Meta did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment on the Congress party's allegations.

More people use Meta's Facebook and Instagram platforms in India than in any other country.

Other political figures have also alleged political bias against the company.

One of them, Abhijeet Dipke of India's youth "Cockroach" pressure group, accused Meta this week of suppressing his posts, saying content critical of the government received less visibility on its platforms than posts praising Modi.