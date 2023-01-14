India: Congress MP dies during Bharat Jodo Yatra

Google, Apple and Meta offer near-limitless storage, but it’s wise to keep copies
Congress MP from Jalandhar Santokh Singh Chaudhary passed away on Saturday, tweeted Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
Singh was walking along with Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra when he collapsed after suffering a heart attack this morning. The Yatra has been suspended for now.
Chaudhary was rushed to a hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared brought dead.
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann expressed condolences over Singh's demise.
"I am deeply saddened by the untimely death of Congress Member of Parliament from Jalandhar, Santokh Singh Chaudhary. May God rest his soul in peace," tweeted Mann.
Former chief minister Amarinder Singh also tweeted about the MP's death.
"Extremely saddened to hear about the sudden demise of MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary ji due to a heart attack today. My heartfelt condolences are with his entire family in their time of grief. May Waheguru Ji grant eternal peace to the departed soul," Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.
