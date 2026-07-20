India's Cockroach Party-led protest march to Parliament: What we know so far

India's Cockroach Janta Party called for a protest march from Delhi's Jantar Mantar to Parliament on July 20, resignation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Education Minister Dharmendhra Pradhan. As Delhi Police denied permission and defiant students turned up in the thousands, here's what we know so far.

What prompted the protest march to Indian Parliament?

India's CJP, a satirical party, was first formed due to youth's anger over Neet exam paper leak, and other education-related fiascos including CBSE's Grade 12 results controversy. They have organised sit-in protests at Jantar Mantar since June 20, demanding the resignation of Pradhan. On June 28, prominent Indian activist Sonam Wangchuk joined them, and began an indefinite hunger strike in solidarity.

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On the 21st day of his fast, July 18, Delhi authorities moved Wangchuk to a hospital for "essential medical care", with the police citing court orders. However, protestors, Wangchuk himself, and his wife Gitanjali have dubbed it "illegal detention."

A day later, CJP called for a peaceful march 'Chalo Sansad' (translation: Let's go to Parliament), in support for Wangchuk. The procession coincides with the first day of Parliament's monsoon session.

Did Delhi Police allow the protest?

On July 19, Delhi Police issued a public advisory, stating no permission has been sought or granted for the march to Parliament.

The authority said a prohibitory order was in force in New Delhi district under Section 163 of the BNSS, India's primary criminal law. This section prohibits protest marches, processions, demonstrations and assemblies of five or more people.

Delhi Police said tight security was in place, and that any person violating prohibitory orders shall be liable for prosecution.

Tear gas, lathi charge

Thousands of students turned up in the protests at Jantar Mantar, defiant in the face of Delhi Police's 'no permission'. Protestors said, and AFP videos showed, Indian security personnel responded with cane charges and tear gas was dispersed.

Youth demonstrators said they were ill-treated despite protesting peacefully. Scores of police and paramilitary personnel turned out across the capital, stopping protesters as they chanted and waved the national flag, Reuters reported. The ensuing scuffle resulted in injuries on both sides.

Indian media reported that the protest march was prevented, with demonstrators unable to reach Parliament, as roads around Jantar Mantar were barricaded, and protestors were detained.

However, Delhi Police denied that any violence or detentions took place at Jantar Mantar, and said that the "protest is being handled professionally."

Protests also took place in Bangalore and in Mumbai, where police detained demonstrators and took them away in vans, Reuters witnesses said. In Goa, scores of people held a candlelight vigil shouting slogans demanding Modi's resignation, Reuters reported.

Have officials responded to student demands?

In what can be seen as a breakthrough, Indian Health Minister J.P. Nadda received a proposal from the protestors to hold talks with the government. He said the meeting with the young leaders "took place in a cordial atmosphere".

Discussions with the CJP representatives took place from 11.50am, and the party submitted a written petition to the minister around 4pm Indian time, Nadda said. He urged the protestors to end their sit-in, and "assist the administration in restoring normalcy."

Sonam Wangchuk says will continue fasting

In an update on his X account through his wife Gitanjali, Wangchuk said the police "brutally and cruelly" treated students who were peacefully protesting.

Wangchuk said he will continue his fast. He added that he will not stop until students are given an opportunity to present their demands to Parliament, or until Parliamentarians meet him in the hospital and assure him that the CJP's demands will be the main topic of the monsoon session.

Wangchuk said he was very "emotional and encouraged" since protesting students stayed on a peaceful path despite being provoked.